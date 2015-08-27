Aug 27 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis estimates of profits by U.S. corporations, with comparisons. Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q2'15 Q1'14 (Prev) 2014 From current production 2.4 -5.8 -5.8 1.7 Corporate income taxes 5.5 1.1 1.1 9.6 After Tax Profits 1.3 -7.9 -7.9 -0.6

NOTES:

On July 30, the department issued annual benchmark revisions to U.S. corporate profits through the first quarter of 2015, resulting in changes to previously published data.

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.