Sept 27 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Income 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.4 -0.3 0.4 0.2
Disposable Income 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.2
Durables 0.5 unch 1.0 0.4
Nondurables unch 0.9 1.1 0.4
Services 0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.7
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1
Durables 0.8 0.4 1.0 0.4
Nondurables -0.2 0.6 unch 0.6
Services 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 -0.1 0.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1
0.1370 0.0924 0.3793 0.0815
Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.1538 0.0793 0.1987 0.0938
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Aug Jul Jun May
PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.0
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.2
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.1 1.4 1.2 1.0
Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Income 14,188 14,131 14,110 14,066
Wages/Salaries 7,133 7,102 7,121 7,090
Disposable Income 12,523 12,467 12,434 12,402
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Manufacturing 754 747 752 747
Service Industries 4,750 4,729 4,736 4,711
Government 1,188 1,186 1,193 1,195
Proprietors' Income 1,349 1,336 1,326 1,343
Farm 125 117 109 129
Nonfarm 1,224 1,219 1,217 1,214
Personal Consumption 11,529 11,494 11,476 11,413
Durables 1,274 1,268 1,267 1,255
Nondurables 2,635 2,636 2,613 2,585
Services 7,619 7,591 7,596 7,573
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Aug Jul Jun May
Personal Consumption 10,732 10,715 10,708 10,689
Durables 1,350 1,339 1,334 1,321
Nondurables 2,343 2,349 2,336 2,336
Services 7,056 7,043 7,053 7,047
Disposable Income 11,658 11,621 11,601 11,615
Percent Changes, current dollars
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Aug personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. Aug personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Aug core pce price index +0.1 pct
NOTE:
The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June
report released on Aug. 2.