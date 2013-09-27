Sept 27 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates. Percent Changes, current dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.3 Wages/Salaries 0.4 -0.3 0.4 0.2 Disposable Income 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.3 Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.6 0.2 Durables 0.5 unch 1.0 0.4 Nondurables unch 0.9 1.1 0.4 Services 0.4 -0.1 0.3 0.1 Saving Rate, pct 4.6 4.5 4.4 4.7

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1 Durables 0.8 0.4 1.0 0.4 Nondurables -0.2 0.6 unch 0.6 Services 0.2 -0.1 0.1 -0.1 Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 -0.1 0.2

Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1

0.1370 0.0924 0.3793 0.0815 Core PCE Price Index 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.1

0.1538 0.0793 0.1987 0.0938 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1

Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars

Aug Jul Jun May PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.0 Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.2 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.1 1.4 1.2 1.0 Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.1

Current Dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Income 14,188 14,131 14,110 14,066 Wages/Salaries 7,133 7,102 7,121 7,090 Disposable Income 12,523 12,467 12,434 12,402

Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Manufacturing 754 747 752 747 Service Industries 4,750 4,729 4,736 4,711 Government 1,188 1,186 1,193 1,195 Proprietors' Income 1,349 1,336 1,326 1,343 Farm 125 117 109 129 Nonfarm 1,224 1,219 1,217 1,214 Personal Consumption 11,529 11,494 11,476 11,413 Durables 1,274 1,268 1,267 1,255 Nondurables 2,635 2,636 2,613 2,585 Services 7,619 7,591 7,596 7,573

Chained 2009 dollars, in billions

Aug Jul Jun May Personal Consumption 10,732 10,715 10,708 10,689 Durables 1,350 1,339 1,334 1,321 Nondurables 2,343 2,349 2,336 2,336 Services 7,056 7,043 7,053 7,047 Disposable Income 11,658 11,621 11,601 11,615

Percent Changes, current dollars

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:

U.S. Aug personal income +0.4 pct

U.S. Aug personal spending +0.3 pct

U.S. Aug core pce price index +0.1 pct

NOTE:

The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June report released on Aug. 2.