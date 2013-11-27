BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
11/23/13 316,000 331,750 N/A N/A
11/16/13 326,000-R 339,250-R 2,776,000 2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000-R 2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000 2.2
10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000 2.2
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000 2.2
10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000 2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 16 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 16 from 338,500
Continued Claims: Nov. 9 from 2,876,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Nov. 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -4,644
Michigan -3,342
Pennsylvania -3,112
Texas -2,584
New York -2,246
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.853 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 363,053 NOV 23 WEEK FROM 325,824 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,684,088 NOV 16 WEEK FROM 2,540,338 PRIOR WEEK
The department released the weekly report one day in advance due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 28.
N/A - not available
* CEO Earl Austin's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.4 million versus $3.05 million in fy 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pesv1D Further company coverage: