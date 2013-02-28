Feb 28 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

02/23/13 344,000 355,000 N/A N/A

02/16/13 366,000-r 361,750-r 3,074,000 2.4

02/09/13 342,000 352,750 3,165,000-r 2.5-r

02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4

01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5

01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5

01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5

01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Feb. 16 from 362,000

Four-Week Average: Feb. 16 from 360,750

Continued Claims: Feb. 9 from 3,148,000

Insured Unemployment Rate: Feb. 9 from 2.4 percent

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 16, the latest period for which data are available:

California 26,683

Connecticut 1,747

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 16 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 16, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

Illinois 3,285

Kansas 3,114

Pennsylvania 2,865

Florida 2,442

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:

U.S. Jobless Claims: 360,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 3.160 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FALL TO 307,589 FEB 23 WEEK FROM 350,797 PRIOR WEEK