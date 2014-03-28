March 28 U.S. Commerce Department personal income
and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.3 -0.1 0.6
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 -0.1 0.2
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.6
Durables -0.2 -0.5 -2.6 1.2
Nondurables 0.3 -0.9 0.7 0.1
Services 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.7
Saving Rate, pct 4.3 4.2 4.1 4.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption 0.2 0.1 -0.1 0.5
Durables 0.1 -0.4 -2.2 1.4
Nondurables 0.3 -0.9 0.4 0.2
Services 0.2 0.5 0.1 0.5
Disposable Income 0.3 0.2 -0.3 0.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
0.0750 0.1094 0.1691 0.0707
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.0900 0.0995 0.0817 0.1148
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Feb Jan Dec Nov
PCE Price Index 0.9 1.2 1.2 1.0
Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2 1.2
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.7 1.1 1.1 1.0
Mkt-based Core Index 0.9 1.0 1.2 1.2
Current Dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Income 14,399 14,351 14,310 14,320
Wages/Salaries 7,273 7,258 7,239 7,249
Disposable Income 12,706 12,664 12,624 12,637
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Manufacturing 754 755 757 758
Service Industries 4,853 4,846 4,828 4,841
Government 1,204 1,202 1,201 1,199
Proprietors' Income 1,369 1,361 1,353 1,359
Farm 104 102 100 113
Nonfarm 1,264 1,259 1,253 1,246
Personal Consumption 11,743 11,712 11,692 11,682
Durables 1,250 1,252 1,258 1,292
Nondurables 2,652 2,645 2,669 2,649
Services 7,840 7,815 7,765 7,742
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Feb Jan Dec Nov
Personal Consumption 10,871 10,851 10,844 10,854
Durables 1,340 1,339 1,344 1,375
Nondurables 2,359 2,353 2,374 2,364
Services 7,186 7,174 7,141 7,134
Disposable Income 11,763 11,733 11,709 11,741
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. personal income +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb. personal spending +0.3 pct
U.S. Feb. core pce price index +0.1 pct