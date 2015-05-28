May 28 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
05/23/15 282,000 271,500 N/A
N/A
05/16/15 275,000-R 266,500-R 2,222,000
1.7
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,211,000
1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000
1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000
1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000
1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000
1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000
1.7
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 16 from 274,000
Four-Week Average: May 16 266,250
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 270,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.208 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 251,435 MAY 23
WEEK FROM 243,485 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,075,317 MAY 16 WEEK
FROM 2,078,364 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available