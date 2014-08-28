Aug 28 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
08/23/14 298,000 299,750 N/A
N/A
08/16/14 299,000-R 301,000-R 2,527,000
1.9
08/09/14 312,000 296,000 2,502,000-R
1.9
08/02/14 290,000 293,750 2,549,000
1.9
07/26/14 303,000 297,500 2,519,000
1.9
07/19/14 279,000 300,750 2,542,000
1.9
07/12/14 303,000 309,250 2,508,000
1.9
07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000
1.9
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 16 from 298,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 16 from 300,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 9 from 2,500,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 300,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.513 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 248,622 AUG 23
WEEK FROM 249,463 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,400,252 AUG 16 WEEK
FROM 2,412,394 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available