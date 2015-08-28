Aug 28 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.2 0.4 0.2
Disposable Income 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.4
Personal Consumption 0.3 0.3 0.8 0.3
Durables 1.1 -1.1 1.3 0.4
Nondurables 0.2 0.5 2.1 -0.5
Services 0.2 0.4 0.3 0.5
Saving Rate, pct 4.9 4.7 4.6 5.0
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption 0.2 unch 0.5 0.2
Durables 1.3 -0.9 1.5 0.2
Nondurables 0.1 0.1 1.0 -0.2
Services 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3
Disposable Income 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1
0.0839 0.2303 0.3090 0.0550
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1
0.0722 0.1474 0.1246 0.1459
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index 0.3 0.3 0.2 0.2
Core PCE Price Index 1.2 1.3 1.3 1.3
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch unch unch -0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 15,350 15,283 15,223 15,158
Wages/Salaries 7,786 7,751 7,736 7,703
Disposable Income 13,408 13,346 13,294 13,242
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Manufacturing 793 789 790 789
Service Industries 5,225 5,201 5,187 5,159
Government 1,271 1,268 1,265 1,262
Proprietors' Income 1,396 1,384 1,377 1,369
Farm 61 61 58 55
Nonfarm 1,335 1,324 1,319 1,314
Personal Consumption 12,305 12,268 12,236 12,138
Durables 1,338 1,323 1,338 1,321
Nondurables 2,684 2,678 2,664 2,610
Services 8,283 8,267 8,235 8,207
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption 11,212 11,187 11,184 11,128
Durables 1,477 1,457 1,470 1,449
Nondurables 2,435 2,432 2,429 2,405
Services 7,331 7,326 7,314 7,301
Disposable Income 12,217 12,171 12,151 12,141
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July personal income +0.4 pct
U.S. July personal spending +0.4 pct
U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct