Oct 28U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
New Orders -1.3 -18.3 22.5
Ex-Transportation -0.2 0.7 -0.6
Ex-Defense -1.5 -19.1 24.9
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -1.9 -22.4 28.7
Primary Metals 2.2 0.1 -0.4
Gen. Machinery -2.8 1.1 -1.4
Computers/Electronics -2.5 1.7 -0.8
Computer/related -5.3 -11.7 -7.7
Communications -16.6 1.3 11.1
Electrical/appliances 1.8 2.8 -3.0
Transp. Equip. -3.7 -42.4 73.3
Motor vehicles/parts -0.1 -6.6 10.0
Nondefense aircraft/
parts -16.1 -74.0 315.6
Defense aircraft/
parts -7.8 -4.7 -32.7
Capital goods -4.2 -34.1 52.5
NonDefense cap goods -5.4 -36.5 60.9
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -1.7 0.3 -0.1
Defense cap goods 7.4 4.9 -17.9
PERCENT CHANGES: Sept Aug July
Total unfilled orders 0.3 0.6 5.3
Total inventories 0.4 0.4 0.4
Total shipments 0.1 -1.8 3.7
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.2 0.1 2.0
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
New Orders 241.633 244.864 299.862
Ex-Transportation 168.186 168.603 167.491
Ex-Defense 230.654 234.273 289.442
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 177.528 180.969 233.140
Primary Metals 28.550 27.935 27.896
Gen. Machinery 37.130 38.181 37.780
Computers/Electronics 22.316 22.893 22.504
Computer/related 2.042 2.156 2.443
Communications 3.533 4.236 4.180
Electrical/appliances 11.076 10.883 10.590
Transp. Equip. 73.447 76.261 132.371
Motor vehicles/parts 47.514 47.547 50.904
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 15.264 18.192 69.976
Defense aircraft/
parts 3.510 3.808 3.994
Capital goods 91.353 95.345 144.635
NonDefense cap goods 81.985 86.625 136.323
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 71.824 73.078 72.836
Defense cap goods 9.368 8.720 8.312
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Sept Aug July
Total unfilled orders 1168.688 1164.883 1157.460
Total inventories 404.776 402.977 401.361
Total shipments 245.586 245.441 249.815
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 70.238 70.390 70.307
N/A - not available
FORECASTS:
U.S. Sept durable goods orders +0.5 pct
U.S. Sept durables ex-transportation +0.5 pct
U.S. Sept durables ex-defense +0.3 pct
U.S. Sept nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.6 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.