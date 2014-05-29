May 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
05/24/14 300,000 311,500 N/A
N/A
05/17/14 327,000-R 322,750-R 2,631,000
2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000-R
2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000
2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000
2.0
04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000
2.1
04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000
2.0
04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000
2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 17 from 326,000
Four-Week Average: May 17 from 322,500
Continued Claims: May 10 from 2,653,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 318,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.650 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 271,865 MAY 24
WEEK FROM 287,398 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,462,528 MAY 17 WEEK
FROM 2,494,495 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available