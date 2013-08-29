China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Aug 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
08/24/13 331,000 331,250 N/A N/A
08/17/13 337,000-R 330,500 2,989,000 2.3
08/10/13 322,000-R 332,500-R 3,003,000-R 2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3
07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3
07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3
07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Aug. 17 from 336,000; Aug. 10 from 323,000
Four-Week Average: Aug. 10 from 332,750
Continued Claims: Aug. 10 from 2,999,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 17, the latest period for which data are available:
California 5,867
Missouri 1,757
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 17, the latest period for which data are available:
North Carolina -1,017
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 332,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.980 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 277,359 AUG 24 WEEK FROM 280,318 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,821,658 AUG 17 WEEK FROM 2,880,077 PRIOR WEEK
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.