Aug 29 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

08/24/13 331,000 331,250 N/A N/A

08/17/13 337,000-R 330,500 2,989,000 2.3

08/10/13 322,000-R 332,500-R 3,003,000-R 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3

07/20/13 345,000 345,750 2,951,000 2.3

07/13/13 336,000 346,500 3,003,000 2.3

07/06/13 358,000 351,250 3,123,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Aug. 17 from 336,000; Aug. 10 from 323,000

Four-Week Average: Aug. 10 from 332,750

Continued Claims: Aug. 10 from 2,999,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 17, the latest period for which data are available:

California 5,867

Missouri 1,757

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Aug. 17, the latest period for which data are available:

North Carolina -1,017

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 332,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.980 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 277,359 AUG 24 WEEK FROM 280,318 PRIOR WEEK