Aug 29 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 0.2 0.5 0.5 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.4 0.4 0.2
Disposable Income 0.1 0.5 0.5 0.5
Personal Consumption -0.1 0.4 0.3 0.2
Durables -0.7 0.5 0.9 -0.5
Nondurables -0.1 1.0 unch 0.7
Services unch 0.2 0.3 0.1
Saving Rate, pct 5.7 5.4 5.4 5.2
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption -0.2 0.2 0.1 -0.1
Durables -0.6 0.5 1.3 -0.5
Nondurables -0.2 0.3 -0.4 0.3
Services -0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.1
Disposable Income 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.0835 0.2179 0.2414 0.2142
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2
0.0948 0.1452 0.1762 0.1934
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Jul Jun May Apr
PCE Price Index 1.6 1.6 1.7 1.5
Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.4
Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.3 1.4 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Income 14,799 14,770 14,703 14,636
Wages/Salaries 7,486 7,471 7,443 7,416
Disposable Income 13,061 13,043 12,981 12,915
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Manufacturing 787 787 782 776
Service Industries 4,995 4,983 4,966 4,949
Government 1,224 1,222 1,220 1,218
Proprietors' Income 1,384 1,387 1,375 1,368
Farm 67 76 70 63
Nonfarm 1,317 1,310 1,305 1,305
Personal Consumption 11,901 11,914 11,864 11,826
Durables 1,298 1,308 1,301 1,289
Nondurables 2,679 2,682 2,656 2,655
Services 7,923 7,925 7,907 7,882
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Jul Jun May Apr
Personal Consumption 10,907 10,928 10,906 10,897
Durables 1,404 1,412 1,404 1,387
Nondurables 2,350 2,354 2,347 2,357
Services 7,178 7,188 7,179 7,175
Disposable Income 11,971 11,964 11,932 11,901
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. July personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. July personal spending +0.2 pct
U.S. July core pce price index +0.1 pct
U.S. July pce price index +0.1 pct