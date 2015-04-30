BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
April 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 N/A N/A
04/18/15 296,000-R 285,000-R 2,253,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000-R 283,000-R 2,327,000-R 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 18 from 295,000; April 11 from 294,000
Four-Week Average: April 18 from 284,500; April 11 from 282,750
Continued Claims: April 11 from 2,325,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.300 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 250,815 APRIL 25 WEEK FROM 279,797 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,278,090 APRIL 18 WEEK FROM 2,389,905 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
