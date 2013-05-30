May 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/25/13 354,000 347,250 N/A N/A
05/18/13 344,000-R 340,500-R 2,986,000 2.3
05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000-R 2.3
05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3
04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3
04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3
04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3
04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 18 from 340,000
Four-Week Average: May 18 from 339,500
Continued Claims: May 11 from 2,912,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 18, the latest period for which
data are available.
South Carolina 1,263
Tennessee 1,191
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 18, the latest period for which
data are available.
California 16,334
Georgia 1,802
Illinois 1,198
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,732 MAY 25 WEEK FROM 304,079 PRIOR
WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,792,143 MAY 18 WEEK FROM 2,776,720 PRIOR
WEEK