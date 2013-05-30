May 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

05/25/13 354,000 347,250 N/A N/A

05/18/13 344,000-R 340,500-R 2,986,000 2.3

05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000-R 2.3

05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3

04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3

04/20/13 342,000 358,250 3,032,000 2.3

04/13/13 355,000 362,000 3,007,000 2.3

04/06/13 348,000 358,500 3,093,000 2.4

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: May 18 from 340,000

Four-Week Average: May 18 from 339,500

Continued Claims: May 11 from 2,912,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said two states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 18, the latest period for which data are available.

South Carolina 1,263

Tennessee 1,191

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said three states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended May 18, the latest period for which data are available.

California 16,334

Georgia 1,802

Illinois 1,198

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,732 MAY 25 WEEK FROM 304,079 PRIOR WEEK