July 30 Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis' seasonally adjusted Gross Domestic Product data on a chain-weighted basis.

Following are annualized percent changes from prior quarters, in 2009 chain dollars:

Q2-A Q1 2014 GDP 2.3 0.6 2.4 Final Sales of Dom. Product 2.4 -0.2 2.4 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 2.2 1.7 2.5 PCE price index 2.2 -1.9 1.4 Core PCE price index 1.8 1.0 1.5 Mkt-based PCE price index 2.1 -2.5 1.1 Core Mkt-based index 1.7 0.7 1.2 GDP price index 2.0 0.1 1.6 Implicit Deflator 2.0 0.1 1.6 Consumer Spending 2.9 1.8 2.7

Durable Goods 7.3 2.0 5.9

NonDurable Goods 3.6 0.7 2.1

Services 2.1 2.1 2.4 Business Investment -0.6 1.6 6.2 Structures -1.6 -7.4 8.1 Equipment -4.1 2.3 5.8 Intellectual property/software 5.5 7.4 5.2 Housing Investment 6.6 10.1 1.8 Exports 5.3 -6.0 3.4 Imports 3.5 7.1 3.8 Government Purchases 0.8 -0.1 -0.6 Federal -1.1 1.1 -2.4 State and Local 2.0 -0.8 0.6 A-Advance (1st estimate). P-Preliminary (2nd). F-final (3rd.) Seasonally adjusted annual rates, in blns of 2009 chain dlrs:

Q2-A Q1 2014 GDP 16,270.4 16,177.3 15,961.7 Final Sales of Dom.Product 16,150.2 16,053.8 15,881.7 Final Sales to Dom. Buyers 16,689.3 16,597.7 16,326.3 Consumer Spending 11,161.7 11,081.2 10,875.7

Durable Goods 1,455.9 1,430.4 1,384.1

NonDurable Goods 2,418.8 2,397.8 2,367.8

Services 7,314.5 7,277.4 7,144.6 Business Investment 2,185.3 2,188.6 2,148.3 Structures 456.4 458.2 464.6 Equipment 1,035.2 1,046.0 1,026.2 Intellectual property/software 696.3 687.1 659.5 Housing Investment 520.7 512.4 486.4 Business Inventory Change 110.0 112.8 68.0 Farm 6.5 7.0 3.7 Nonfarm 104.4 106.8 65.0 Net Exports of Goods -536.3 -541.2 -442.5 Exports 2,118.7 2,091.4 2,086.4 Imports 2,655.0 2,632.5 2,528.9 Govt. Purchases 2,844.0 2,838.5 2,838.3 Federal 1,108.3 1,111.3 1,116.3 State and Local 1,734.3 1,725.9 1,720.8

The department also revised profits of U.S. corporations through the first quarter of 2015.

Corporate profits after tax include inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments. Profits from current production do not reflect tax law changes that would affect profits as reported to tax authorities.

Data are in seasonally adjusted percent changes.

Q1'15 (Prev) 2014 Prev) From current production -5.8 -5.2 1.7 -0.8 Corporate income taxes 1.1 4.2 9.6 25.0 After Tax Profits -7.9 -8.8 -0.6 -8.3

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast for Advance Q2:

+2.6 pct for GDP

+3.0 pct for Final Sales

+1.5 pct for Implicit Deflator

+1.6 pct for Core PCE price index

+2.0 pct for PCE price index

NOTES:

The July 30 report reflects annual benchmark revisions to U.S. GDP from 1929 through the first quarter of 2015.

The department will issue U.S. Corporate Profits for the second quarter on Aug. 27.

Equipment, formerly combined with software, is now calculated separately. Software is now a part of the "Intellectual property products," which also include research and development; and entertainment, literary and artistic originals, BEA said.