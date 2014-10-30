GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities steady as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
Oct 30 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/25/14 287,000 281,000 N/A N/A
10/18/14 284,000-R 281,250-R 2,384,000 1.8
10/11/14 266,000 284,000 2,355,000-R 1.8
10/04/14 287,000 287,750 2,389,000 1.8
09/27/14 288,000 295,000 2,382,000 1.8
09/20/14 295,000 299,000 2,402,000 1.8
09/13/14 281,000 299,750 2,442,000 1.8
09/06/14 316,000 304,250 2,432,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 18 from 283,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 18 from 281,000
Continued Claims: Oct. 11 from 2,351,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 283,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.350 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 270,238 OCT 25 WEEK FROM 256,051 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,078,916 OCT 18 WEEK FROM 2,006,081 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
