BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
Jan 31 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec12 Sep12 Prev Dec11 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.0 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.7 1.7 1.4 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.8 0.8 2.5 2.6 2.6 3.2 State/Local Govt 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.3 Goods-Producing 0.6 0.7 0.7 1.5 1.7 1.7 2.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.3 0.3 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 2.0 2.0 2.2 Employment Cost Index Dec12 Sep12 Prev (2005=100) 117.9 117.3 117.3
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec12 Dec11 Wages and Salaries 1.7 1.6
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q4 employment cost index +0.5 pct
* IGM Financial Inc announces May 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. job growth slowed in May and employment gains in the prior two months were not as strong as previously reported, suggesting the labor market was losing momentum despite the unemployment rate falling to a 16-year low of 4.3 percent.