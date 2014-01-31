BRIEF-Cliffside Capital reports 2nd limited partnership funding facility
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
Jan 31 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec13 Sep13 Prev Dec12 Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.3 0.3 1.9 1.6 1.6 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.6 0.7 0.7 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.7 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.7 1.7 1.9 Goods-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.5 Service-Producing 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.8 1.8 1.9 Private Industry 0.5 0.4 0.4 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 Employment Cost Index Dec13 Sep13 Prev
(2005=100) 120.1 119.5 119.5
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Dec13 Dec12 Wages and Salaries 2.1 1.7
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q4 employment cost index +0.4 pct
* Cliffside Capital-announces that Cal Lp has entered a funding facility with a Canadian Life Insurance Company
WASHINGTON, April 21 The U.S. Department of Justice threatened on Friday to cut off funding to California as well as eight cities and counties across the United States, escalating a Trump administration crackdown on so-called sanctuary cities that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.