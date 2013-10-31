Oct 31 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

10/26/13 340,000 356,250 N/A N/A

10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,881,000 2.2

10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000-R 2.2

10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000 2.2

09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000 2.2

09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2

09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2

09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1

REVISIONS:

Continued Claims: Oct. 12 from 2,874,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 19, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said 13 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 19, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -13,033

Pennsylvania -3,240

Maryland -3,222

Illinois -2,897

New York -2,810

New Jersey -2,118

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 339,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.870 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,580 OCT 26 WEEK FROM 311,516 PRIOR WEEK

UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,523,509 OCT 19 WEEK FROM 2,451,396 PRIOR WEEK

N/A - not available