Oct 31 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 0.2 0.3 0.3 0.5 Wages/Salaries 0.2 0.5 0.3 0.3 Disposable Income 0.1 0.3 0.2 0.5 Personal Consumption -0.2 0.5 unch 0.5 Durables -2.0 2.1 -0.2 0.5 Nondurables -0.3 -0.4 0.2 1.2 Services 0.2 0.5 unch 0.2 Saving Rate, pct 5.6 5.4 5.6 5.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption -0.2 0.5 unch 0.3 Durables -1.9 2.3 unch 0.6 Nondurables -0.3 0.2 0.1 0.5 Services 0.1 0.4 -0.1 0.1 Disposable Income unch 0.3 0.1 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.2
0.0752 -0.0504 0.0835 0.2243 Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.2
0.1197 0.0752 0.0957 0.1526 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.1 -0.1 0.1 0.2 Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 unch 0.1 0.2
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Sep Aug Jul Jun PCE Price Index 1.4 1.4 1.6 1.6 Core PCE Price Index 1.5 1.5 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.3 1.3 1.5 1.5 Mkt-based Core Index 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Income 14,893 14,870 14,819 14,778 Wages/Salaries 7,541 7,527 7,490 7,469 Disposable Income 13,134 13,118 13,081 13,052
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun Manufacturing 787 787 785 787 Service Industries 5,046 5,034 5,003 4,982 Government 1,224 1,223 1,222 1,221 Proprietors' Income 1,384 1,385 1,395 1,394 Farm 54 64 73 82 Nonfarm 1,330 1,322 1,322 1,312 Personal Consumption 11,967 11,986 11,927 11,923 Durables 1,307 1,333 1,305 1,307 Nondurables 2,673 2,681 2,692 2,688 Services 7,987 7,971 7,930 7,928
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Sep Aug Jul Jun Personal Consumption 10,964 10,989 10,930 10,935 Durables 1,417 1,445 1,413 1,412 Nondurables 2,358 2,365 2,361 2,359 Services 7,214 7,209 7,182 7,189 Disposable Income 12,033 12,028 11,987 11,971
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. personal income +0.3 pct
U.S. Sept. personal spending +0.1 pct
U.S. Sept. core pce price index +0.1 pct
