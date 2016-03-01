(Corrects sixth paragraph to show the 0.5 pct rise was in private construction, not private residential construction)

WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. construction spending surged in January to the highest level since 2007, in the latest indication that the economy was regaining momentum after slowing in the fourth quarter.

Construction spending increased 1.5 percent to $1.14 trillion, the highest level since October 2007, as both private and public outlays rose, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. That followed an upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase in December, previously reported as a 0.1 percent gain.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.4 percent in January. Construction outlays were up 10.4 percent from a year ago.

The report adds to upbeat data on consumer spending, the labor market, industrial production and durable goods orders in suggesting that economic growth picked up at the start of the first quarter after slowing to a 1.0 percent annual rate in the final three months of 2015.

First-quarter gross domestic product growth estimates are currently as high as a 2.7 percent pace, but the strong construction spending report could prompt economists to raise their forecasts.

In January, construction spending was buoyed by a 0.5 percent rise in private construction projects to the highest level since November 2007.

Outlays on private nonresidential structures, which include factories and offices, rose 1.0 percent. Spending on private residential construction was unchanged in January.

Public construction outlays jumped 4.5 percent to their highest level since September 2010. Spending on state and local government construction projects, the largest portion of the public sector segment, shot up 4.4 percent. Federal government construction spending advanced 5.8 percent. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)