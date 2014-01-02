WASHINGTON Jan 2 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second week last
week, suggesting labor market conditions continue to steadily
improve.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 2,000
to a seasonally adjusted 339,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show 3,000
more applications received than previously reported.
The four-week moving average for new claims rose 8,500 to
357,250 as the holiday-related volatility lingers.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been
estimated. While claims data continue to be plagued by seasonal
volatility, there has been an acceleration in job growth.
Against the backdrop of a firming jobs market and brightening
economic outlook, the Federal Reserve in December announced it
would reduce its monthly $85 billion bond buying program by $10
billion starting this month.
The claims report showed the number of people still receiving
benefits under regular state programs after an initial week of
aid fell 98,000 to 2.83 million in the week ended Dec. 21.
Benefits for more than a million long-term unemployed
Americans expired on Dec. 28, which could see a sharp decline in
the total number of people receiving benefits under all programs
from 4.46 million in the week ended Dec 14.