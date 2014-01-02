WASHINGTON Jan 2 U.S. construction spending
rose to its highest level in nearly five years in November as a
surge in private construction projects offset a drop in public
outlays.
Construction spending increased 1 percent to an annual rate
of $934.4 billion, the highest level since March 2009, the
Commerce Department said on Thursday. It was the eighth straight
month that construction spending increased.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a gain of 0.6
percent in November. Construction spending in October was
revised to show a 0.9 percent rise instead of the previously
reported 0.8 percent increase.
The report added to data ranging from employment to consumer
spending that have suggested resilience in the economy even as
growth is expected to step down from the third-quarter's brisk
4.1 percent annual rate.
Construction spending in November was lifted by a jump in
private construction projects to their highest level since
December 2008. Private construction spending rose 2.2 percent
after being flat in October.
The increase reflected strong gains in spending on both
residential and nonresidential projects. Private residential
spending hit its highest level since June 2008 and outlays on
nonresidential structures, which include factories and gas
pipelines, touched an 11-month high.
Public construction spending fell 1.8 percent as both
outlays on federal and state and local government projects
declined.