WASHINGTON May 2 The number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week to its lowest
level since the early days of the 2007-09 recession, suggesting
the job market is still healing despite weakness in the broader
economy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped
18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 324,000 the Labor Department
said on Thursday. The level of claims was the lowest since
January 2008, a month after the beginning of a deep recession.
A Labor Department analyst said there was nothing unusual in
the data and no states had estimated their claims.
The data runs counter to a growing number of signals that
economic activity softened in March and April, a phenomena
economists have dubbed the spring swoon because it also happened
in the previous two years.
The data has no direct bearing on the Labor Department's
monthly employment report for April due on Friday. However, it
suggests that while employers have been shy about hiring, they
are feeling less pressure to lay workers off.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a less volatile
measure of labor market trends, fell 16,000 last week to
342,250.
Economists expect Friday's jobs report will show employers
hired 145,000 people last month. Employers added only 88,000
workers to their payrolls in March after a solid 268,000
increase in February.
The recent slowdown in the economy has been blamed on
government belt-tightening, although analysts also think a mild
winter followed by an unusually cold March may have led some
employers and consumers to bring forward hiring and purchases.
Ongoing weakness in the labor market led the U.S. Federal
Reserve to keep a monetary stimulus programs at full throttle on
Wednesday following a two-day policy review. Policymakers said
in a statement they could even step up bond purchases to help
the economy more if needed.
Analysts had expected 345,000 new jobless claims last week.
The prior week's reading was revised to show 3,000 more
applications than previously reported.
Claims during the spring are difficult to adjust for
seasonal swings, although a Labor Department analyst said most
spring holiday breaks have passed.