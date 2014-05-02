WASHINGTON May 2 New orders for U.S. factory
goods rose for a second straight month in March, suggesting
strength in manufacturing and the broader economy at the end of
the first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday new orders for
manufactured goods increased 1.1 percent. February's orders were
revised to show a 1.5 percent rise instead of the previously
reported 1.6 percent gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new orders
received by factories advancing 1.4 percent in March.
Orders excluding the volatile transportation category rose
0.6 percent after advancing 0.7 percent in February.
Manufacturing is pushing higher after a lull in the winter,
but a surge in inventories in the second half of 2013 remains an
obstacle to achieving a faster pace of factory activity.
A report on Thursday showed a gauge of national factory
activity rose in April for a third month. The Commerce
Department report showed inventories increased only 0.1 percent
in March, slowing from February's 0.7 percent increase.
In March factory orders rose across all categories. Unfilled
orders rose 0.6 percent and shipments increased 0.3 percent.
The department also said orders for durable goods,
manufactured products expected to last three years or more,
increased 2.9 percent instead of the previously reported 2.6
percent rise.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft,
which is seen as a measure of business confidence and spending
plans, increased 3.5 percent, the largest rise since January
2013, rather than the previously reported 2.2 percent.
