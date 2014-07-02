WASHINGTON, July 2 A fall in demand for military
equipment spurred a drop in new orders for U.S. factory goods in
May, but signs of a healthy appetite for investment in the
private sector pointed to broader strength in the economy.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new orders for
manufactured goods decreased 0.5 percent. That was a steeper
drop than the 0.3 percent decline forecasted by analysts.
Stripping out military wares, new orders rose a modest 0.2
percent.
U.S. factory output appeared to accelerate in the second
quarter after lackluster activity during an unusually harsh
winter. Data on Tuesday pointed to U.S. manufacturing activity
rising at a steady clip in June, while automobile sales raced to
their highest level in almost eight years.
Wednesday's data reinforced the view that investment demand
could support a sustained pickup in economic growth this year.
The Commerce Department left unchanged its previous estimate
for a proxy for business investment demand, with new orders for
non-military capital goods other than aircraft rising 0.7
percent in May.
