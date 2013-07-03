WASHINGTON, July 3 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits fell for a second straight
week last week, pointing to a steady pace of job gains.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped 5,000
to a seasonally adjusted 343,000, the Labor Department said on
Wednesday. Claims for the prior week were revised to show 2,000
more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to fall slightly to 345,000 last week.
The four-week moving average of new claims, which is
considered a better measure of labor market conditions, dipped
750 to 345,500.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had been estimated
and there was nothing unusual in the state-level data. After
making progress early in the year, claims have not changed much
over the past months.
Last week's claims data has no bearing on the government's
closely watched employment report for June as it falls outside
the survey period. The report will be released on Friday.
Nonfarm payrolls are expected to have increased 165,000 in
June, according to a Reuters survey of economists, a touch below
May's tally of 175,000 jobs. That would be higher than the
monthly average of 155,800 over the past three months.
The unemployment rate is expected to fall a tenth of a
percentage point to 7.5 percent. The employment report could
shed fresh clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve's plan to
start scaling back its monetary stimulus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last month the U.S. central
bank expected to trim its bond purchases later this year and
halt the program by mid-2014, as long as the economy progresses
as it expects.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 54,000 to 2.93 million in the week ended June
22.