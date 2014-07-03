WASHINGTON, July 3 The U.S. trade deficit
narrowed a bit more than expected in May as exports jumped to a
record high, suggesting trade could be less of a drag on second
quarter growth than earlier feared.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade gap fell
5.6 percent to $44.4 billion. April's trade deficit was revised
slightly down to $47.0 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the deficit to
narrow to $45.0 billion in May from a previously reported $47.2
billion shortfall.
When adjusted for inflation, the deficit narrowed to $51.96
billion from $53.88 billion in April.
Trade subtracted 1.5 percentage points from first-quarter
gross domestic product. The economy contracted at a 2.9 percent
annual pace in the first three months of the year.
In May, exports increased 1.0 percent to a record high of
$195.5 billion. Exports were driven by a surge in automobiles,
parts and engines, which rose to a record high. Exports of
consumer goods were also the highest on record.
Imports fell 0.3 percent to $239.8 billion as petroleum
imports tumbled to their lowest level since November 2010.
Non-petroleum imports, however, hit a record high in May.
That points to an acceleration in domestic demand, which
cannot be satisfied with locally produced goods, and is
consistent with expectations of a rebound in growth in the
second quarter.
The politically sensitive trade gap with China rose to $28.8
billion from $27.3 billion in April.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)