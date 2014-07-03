WASHINGTON, July 3 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose marginally last
week, but continued to suggest the labor market was steadily
improving.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 2,000
to a seasonally adjusted 315,000 for the week ended June 28, the
Labor Department said on Thursday.
The prior week's claims were revised to show 1,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless aid rising to 314,000 last week.
A Labor Department analyst said there were no special
factors influencing the state level data.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, rose by 500 to 315,000 last week.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid increased 11,000
to 2.58 million in the week ended June 21.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)