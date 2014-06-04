WASHINGTON, June 4 The U.S. trade deficit
widened to its highest level in two years in April as imports
hit a record high, suggesting trade could be a drag on
second-quarter growth.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade gap
increased 6.9 percent to $47.2 billion. That was the largest
since April 2012 and followed March's revised $44.2 billion gap.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected the deficit to
widen only to $40.8 billion from a previously reported $40.4
billion shortfall. The government also published its annual
benchmark revisions with Wednesday's data.
When adjusted for inflation, the deficit increased to $53.8
billion from $50.9 billion in March.
Trade subtracted almost a percentage point from
first-quarter gross domestic product. The economy contracted at
a 1.0 percent annual pace in the first three months of the year.
Imports increased 1.2 percent to an all-time high of $240.6
billion in April. Imports of automobiles, capital goods, food
and consumer goods all hit record highs in April.
The trade deficit with the European Union was the largest on
record, as was the gap with Germany.
Imports from South Korea also touched a record high, while
Chinese imports rose 16.3 percent.
That pushed up the politically sensitive trade gap with
China to $27.3 billion from $20.4 billion in March.
Exports slipped 0.2 percent to $193.3 billion.
