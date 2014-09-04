WASHINGTON, Sept 4 U.S. labor costs were far
more weaker than previously thought in the second quarter, a
government report showed on Thursday, which could give the
Federal Reserve ammunition to maintain its accommodative
monetary policy stance for a while.
The Labor Department said unit labor costs, the price of
labor for any given unit of production, fell at a 0.1 percent
annual rate instead of the 0.6 percent increase reported last
month. Unit labor costs had increased at a rate of 11.6 percent
in the first quarter.
Compared to the second quarter of 2013, they rose 1.7
percent.
The Fed is keeping a close eye on wage growth as it ponders
when to raise benchmark interest rates, which it has kept near
zero since December 2008. Investors do not expect a rate
increase until around the middle of next year.
The Labor Department also revised its initial estimate for
productivity, to show it increasing at a 2.3 percent annual rate
in the second quarter rather than the 2.5 percent pace reported
last month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)