WASHINGTON Nov 4 Orders for a wide range of
U.S.-made capital goods sank more than previously estimated
in September, a sign companies cut their investment plans
sharply as Washington hurtled to the brink of default.
New orders of non-military capital goods other than
aircraft, an indicator of business spending plans, fell 1.3
percent during the month, the Commerce Department said on
Monday.
The data suggests businesses may have shut their wallets as
a political impasse threatened to lead the government to miss
payments on its obligations, although firms also might have been
trimming investment plans over doubts regarding the economy's
strength. Previously, the government had estimated that the
gauge of business spending plans dropped 1.1 percent in
September.
A surge in volatile aircraft orders helped push overall
orders of factory goods to rise 1.7 percent, in line with the
expectations of economists polled by Reuters.
The government impasse was eventually resolved in October,
though not before a partial government shutdown left hundreds of
thousands of people out of work for weeks and also delayed the
release of a slew of economic data, including Monday's data on
factory orders.
The report showed overall new orders for factory goods
slipped 0.1 percent in August.
Shipments for the core capital goods category, which strips
out aircraft and military wares and also directly feeds into the
Commerce Department's calculations of economic growth, fell 0.2
percent in September.