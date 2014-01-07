WASHINGTON Jan 7 The U.S. trade deficit was the
smallest in four years in November as exports hit a record high
and weak oil prices restrained import growth, the latest
evidence of strengthening economic fundamentals.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap fell
12.9 percent to $34.3 billion. That was the smallest deficit
since October 2009.
October's shortfall on the trade balance was revised to
$39.3 billion from the previously reported $40.6 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit
slipping to $40.0 billion in November.
When adjusted for inflation, the trade gap fell to $44.6
billion from $47.0 billion the prior month.
This measure goes into the calculation of gross domestic
product, and November's decline could see economists bump up
their fourth-quarter growth estimates.
Trade contributed marginally to growth in the third quarter,
but abating fiscal headwinds in Europe should see a recovery in
demand in that region and help to boost U.S. exports.
The U.S. economy appears positioned to shift into higher
growth this year, with data ranging from employment to
manufacturing and consumer spending suggesting it ended 2013 on
a solid footing. The outlook has been strengthened by a pick-up
in domestic demand and diminishing uncertainty over fiscal
policy.
In November, exports rose 0.9 percent to $194.9 billion.
That was the highest on record and marked a second straight
month of gains. There were increases in exports of industrial
supplies, capital goods and automobiles.
Petroleum exports hit a record high in November.
Exports to China also were the highest on record. There were
also increases in exports to Germany and Japan.
Overall imports fell 1.4 percent to $229.1 billion in
November. Part of the decline in imports reflects a lower
petroleum import bill, which was the smallest since November
2010. Imports of industrial supplies and materials were also the
lowest since November 2010.
But strengthening consumer spending should draw in more
imports, widening the deficit.