WASHINGTON Feb 11 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose less than expected in December, suggesting a moderation in
the pace of stock accumulation at the end of the year that could
see fourth-quarter growth estimates trimmed.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.3 percent after an unrevised 0.5 percent
gain in November.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast stocks at wholesalers
rising 0.5 percent in December. For all of 2013, wholesale
inventories increased 3.9 percent.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Excluding autos, wholesale inventories advanced 0.3
percent in December. This component goes into the calculation of
GDP.
The government in its advance estimate for fourth-quarter
GDP said inventories increased $127.2 billion, the largest rise
since the first quarter of 1998.
The change in inventories from the third quarter added 0.42
percentage point to the fourth-quarter's 3.2 percent annualized
growth rate, confounding economists' expectations for a slower
pace of restocking, which would have weighed on output.
That left economists anticipating that GDP would be lowered
by at least 0.4 percentage point to 2.8 percent when the
government publishes its second estimate later this month.
Economists believe the current level of inventory is
unsustainable and expect businesses will step back to work
through current stocks in the first quarter, which would
restrain growth in the first three months of 2014.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.5 percent in December compared
to a 1.0 percent increase the prior month. December's increase
was in line with expectations.
At December's sales pace it would take 1.17 months to clear
shelves, unchanged from November.