WASHINGTON, July 11 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, although
the level still appeared to point to healing in the nation's job
market.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased by
16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
The reading was likely clouded by seasonal factors. The
Labor Department can have a tough time seasonally adjusting
claims in early July because many factories shut down during
that period for retooling, but the scheduling for the shutdowns
varies from year to year.
A Labor Department analyst said there was nothing otherwise
unusual in the data and that no states had provided estimates.
Even with the increase, the number of layoffs remains in the
range of the levels seen over the last year, and is consistent
with a continued drop in the unemployment rate.
The four-week moving average of new claims, which is
considered a better measure of labor market conditions,
increased by a more modest 6,000 to 351,750.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time
applications to fall to 340,000 last week. Claims for the prior
week were revised to show 1,000 more applications received than
previously reported.
The U.S. labor market has shown signs of strength in recent
weeks, with 195,000 jobs added to payrolls in June. This has
cemented expectations the Federal Reserve will start winding
down its massive stimulus program as early as September.
Minutes to the Fed's June meeting released on Wednesday
showed about half of its policymakers felt the U.S. central
bank's bond-buying stimulus should be brought to a halt by year
end, but many wanted reassurance the U.S. jobs recovery was on
solid ground before any policy retreat.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid rose 24,000 to 2.98 million in the week ended June
29.