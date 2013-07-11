WASHINGTON, July 11 Prices for U.S. imports and
exports fell in June for the fourth straight month, a sign of
cooler economic growth worldwide that could weigh on the
American economy and unnerve policymakers.
Export prices fell by 0.1 percent, matching the expectation
in a Reuters poll, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.
The drop probably reflects weakness in global demand which
has been hit by Europe's debt crisis and slowing growth in
China.
Import prices slipped 0.2 percent last month, dragged down
by another month of declining costs outside of the fuels
category. Petroleum prices rose 0.2 percent.
Prices for both imports and exports have fallen every month
since March, the longest such streak since 2008 when the world
was mired in a financial crisis.
The drop in prices last month for imported cars and other
consumer goods could help some U.S. consumers. However, some
economists are worried an environment of weak inflation could
raise the specter of deflation. That would be very bad, as
deflation entails a spiral of falling prices and wages which is
very difficult for central banks to fight.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected import prices to
be unchanged last month.