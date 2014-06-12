WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. import prices rose
marginally in May as the cost of petroleum rebounded, but the
trend continued to point to subdued imported inflation
pressures.
The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices edged up
0.1 percent last month after falling 0.5 percent in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices
rising 0.2 percent. In the 12 months through May, prices
increased 0.4 percent, advancing for the first time since July.
A sluggish global economy and slack in the domestic labor
market is keeping inflation pressures muted, giving the Federal
Reserve room to keep its ultra-easy monetary policy for a while.
The U.S. central bank slashed overnight interest rates to a
record low of zero to 0.25 percent in December 2008 and is not
expected to start raising them before the second half of 2015.
Last month, imported food prices fell 0.8 percent after
declining by the same margin in April. Imported petroleum prices
increased 1.1 percent after falling 1.2 percent in April.
Import prices excluding petroleum fell for a second straight
month. The Labor Department report also showed export prices
ticked up 0.1 percent in May after falling 1.0 percent the prior
month. In the 12 months through May, export prices increased 0.5
percent, the largest gain since June last year.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)