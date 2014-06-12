WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. business inventories
recorded their biggest increase in six months in April and
picked up excluding automobiles, supporting expectations of a
sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday inventories
increased 0.6 percent in April after rising 0.4 percent in
March. The increase in April was the largest since October.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories, which
are a key component of gross domestic product changes, to rise
0.4 percent in April. Retail inventories, excluding autos, which
go into the calculation of GDP, rose 0.2 percent.
Retail stocks excluding autos had edged up 0.1 percent in
March.
A sharp slowdown in the pace of inventory accumulation
contributed to depressing growth in the first quarter.
The economy contracted at a 1.0 percent annual pace in the
January-March period as inventories subtracted 1.6 percentage
points from GDP. A swing in inventories is expected to help
growth top a 3.0 percent pace this quarter.
In April, business sales increased 0.7 percent after rising
1.1 percent in March. At April's sales pace, it would take 1.29
months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)