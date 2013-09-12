WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The number of new U.S. jobless
claims fell sharply last week but much of the decline appeared
due to technical problems in claims processing, clouding the
last major reading of labor market health before a Federal
Reserve meeting.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits slipped
31,000 to a seasonally adjusted 292,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday.
That was the lowest level of claims since 2006, confounding
analysts' expectations for a mild increase.
But a department analyst said the majority of the decline
appeared to be because two states were upgrading their computer
systems and did not process all the claims they received during
the week. One of the states was large and the other small, the
analyst said.
While the drop in claims should be taken with a grain of
salt, it doesn't change the view that employers appear to have
ended a long cycle of elevated layoffs that began around the
2007-09 recession.
That has helped shape the view of Fed officials that the
labor market is improving, and fueled expectations the U.S.
central bank will start reducing a massive monetary stimulus
program as early as its policy meeting next week.
The four-week moving average for new claims, which smoothes
out volatility, had in prior weeks already fallen to its lowest
levels since 2007. Last week, it fell by 7,500 to 321,250.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid fell 73,000 to 2.871 million in the week ended Aug.
31.