WASHINGTON, March 13 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell
and hit a fresh three-month low last week, suggesting a
strengthening in labor market conditions.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000
to a seasonally adjusted 315,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. That was the lowest reading since late November.
Claims for the week ended March 1 were revised to show 1,000
more applications received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless benefits rising to 330,000 in the week
ended March 8.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, fell 6,250 to 330,500, the lowest
level since early December.
A Labor Department analyst said no states were estimated.
Unseasonably cold weather has slowed job growth in recent
months, but the labor market is showing signs of shaking off
winter's icy grip.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 175,000 in February. They had
risen 129,000 in January and gained 84,000 in December.
Economists expect job gains to accelerate in March as
temperatures warm up.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 48,000 to
2.86 million in the week ended March 1. That was the lowest
level since December.