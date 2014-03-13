WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. import prices rose
more than expected and recorded their largest gain in a year in
February as petroleum soared, but there was little sign of a
broad pick-up in imported inflation.
The Labor Department said on Thursday import prices
increased 0.9 percent last month, the biggest rise since
February last year.
January's import prices were revised to show a 0.4 percent
increase rather than the previously reported 0.1 percent gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices
rising 0.4 percent in February. In the 12 months through
February, import prices fell 1.1 percent, indicating overall
imported inflation remained subdued.
Import prices excluding petroleum rose 0.2 percent in
February after advancing 0.4 percent the prior month. Compared
to February last year, they were down 0.6 percent.
Petroleum prices rose 4.4 percent, the largest rise since
August 2012.
The Labor Department report also showed export prices
increased 0.6 percent in February, the largest rise in a year.
That followed 0.2 percent rise in January. In the 12 months
through February, export prices fell 1.3 percent.