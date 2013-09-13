WASHINGTON, Sept 13 U.S. retail sales rose less than
expected in August even as demand increased for automobiles and
other big-ticket items, the latest sign that economic growth
slowed in the third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales
increased 0.2 percent last month as Americans bought
automobiles, furniture and electronics and appliances.
However, they cut back on clothing, building materials and
sporting goods.
Retail sales, which account for about 30 percent of consumer
spending, were still up for a fifth consecutive month.
They had gained 0.4 percent in July and economists polled by
Reuters had expected them to rise 0.4 percent last month.
Stripping out automobiles, gasoline and building materials,
so-called core sales were up 0.2 percent after rising 0.5
percent in July. Core sales correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Though core sales slowed a bit from July, they matched the
second quarter's 0.2 percent average monthly gain.
Despite the signs of a slowdown in demand this quarter, that
will not change expectations the Federal Reserve will announce
cutbacks to its huge monthly bond purchasing program at next
Tuesday and Wednesday's policy meeting.
The retail sales report added to July data on consumer
spending, industrial production, housing starts and durable
goods orders that have suggested growth took a step back from
the first quarter's 2.5 percent annual pace.
Sales at auto dealerships rebounded 0.9 percent last month
after falling 0.5 percent in July. Excluding autos, sales nudged
up 0.1 percent after rising 0.6 percent the prior month.
Sales at building materials and garden equipment suppliers
fell 0.9 percent. Clothing store receipts declined 0.8 percent,
the biggest fall in nearly 1-1/2 years, reflecting weak back-to-
school sales. That may not be a good sign for the holiday
season.