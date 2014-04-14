WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. business inventories
rose a bit less than expected as sales rebounded, suggesting a
slow pace of restocking could weigh on economic growth in the
first quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Monday inventories increased
0.4 percent in February after rising by the same margin in
January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories
increasing 0.5 percent in February.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos, which go into the
calculation of GDP, rose 0.2 percent. That followed a 0.6
percent rise in January. Motor vehicle inventories fell for a
second straight month.
Businesses accumulated too much stock in the second half of
last year and are placing fewer orders with manufacturers while
they work through the pile of unsold goods.
That, together with severe weather, the expiration of
long-term unemployment benefits and food stamps cuts, is
expected to weigh on first-quarter GDP growth. Inventories were
neutral to fourth-quarter GDP growth.
In February, business sales increased 0.8 percent. Sales had
declined 1.1 percent in January.
At February's sales pace, it would take 1.31 months for
businesses to clear shelves. That was unchanged from January and
was the highest ratio since September 2009.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)