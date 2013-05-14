WASHINGTON May 14 U.S. import prices fell in April
due to a drop in oil costs, a positive sign for household
finances that also pointed to benign inflation pressures.
Import prices slipped 0.5 percent last month, the biggest
decline since December, the Labor Department said on Tuesday.
March's data was revised to show a 0.2 percent decline instead
of the previously reported 0.5 percent drop.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to fall 0.5
percent last month. In the 12 months to April, import prices
fell 2.6 percent.
Stripping out petroleum, import prices dipped 0.1 percent.
The tame inflation environment should allow the Federal
Reserve to stay on its ultra-easy monetary policy course as it
tries to nurse the economy back to health.
At its policy meeting earlier this month the central bank
decided to continue buying $85 billion worth of bonds every
month to push long-term interest rates downward.
At the same time, the economy has lately shown signs of
resilience despite austerity measures enacted this year by
Washington.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its gauge of confidence for small U.S. businesses rose
in April to its highest in six months.
Lower oil prices are also helping household finances. The
United States imports much of the fuel it consumes. Last month,
imported petroleum prices fell 1.9 percent.
The Labor Department report also showed export prices fell
0.7 percent last month, the largest decline since June.