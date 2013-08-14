WASHINGTON Aug 14 U.S. producer prices were flat in
July and pointed to very little inflationary pressure in the
economy, which could add to worries at the U.S. Federal Reserve
that inflation is running too low.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday a drop in natural gas
and gasoline costs held back its seasonally adjusted producer
price index. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3
percent increase.
But it was the weakness in the index outside of volatile
energy and food components that will likely garner more
attention at the Fed, which has recently flagged the risks posed
to the economy by low inflation.
These so-called "core" prices rose 0.1 percent during the
month, below the 0.2 percent gain expected by analysts in a
Reuters poll.
Extremely low inflation is scary because it raises the risk
a major shock to the economy could send prices and wages into a
downward spiral known as deflation. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
pointed out this risk in July. Low inflation also encourages
businesses and consumers to put off purchases.
Inflation has been trending lower for much of the last year
despite signs of growing strength in the broader economy.
Bernanke has argued that temporary factors could be behind some
of the weakness in inflation.
The core index was up 1.2 percent in the 12 months through
July, the lowest reading since November 2010. Analysts had
expected that reading to fall to 1.4 percent from 1.7 percent in
June.