WASHINGTON May 15 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to
its lowest level in seven years, fresh evidence that the labor
market was strengthening.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined
24,000 to a seasonally adjusted 297,000 for the week ended May
10, the Labor Department said on Thursday.
That was the lowest reading since May 2007 and brought
claims back to their pre-recession level. Claims for the week
ended May 3 were revised to show 2,000 more applications
received than previously reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast first-time
applications for jobless aid ticking up to 320,000 last week.
Claims had been volatile in recent weeks because of
difficulties adjusting the data during the Easter and Passover
holidays and school spring breaks, which fall on different
calendar days every year.
A Labor Department analyst said there were no special
factors influencing the state level data.
The four-week moving average for new claims, considered a
better measure of underlying labor market conditions as it irons
out week-to-week volatility, fell 2,000 to 323,250.
The labor market is strengthening after wobbling in December
and January because of an icy-cold winter. Nonfarm payrolls
increased 288,000 in April and economists expect job gains to
average 200,000 for the rest of the year.
That should stimulate demand and boost economic growth.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of fell 9,000 to 2.67
million in the week ended May 3, the lowest level since December
2007.
