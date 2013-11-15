WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose in line with expectations in September, reinforcing the
view that much of the strength in economic growth during the
third quarter came from businesses restocking their shelves.
The Commerce Department said on Friday wholesale inventories
rose 0.4 percent in September, matching the median forecast in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.8 percent annual pace
in the July-September period, though nearly a third of that
growth came from inventory building. Most analysts expect a
significant slowdown in the fourth quarter and for businesses
unwind some of that restocking.
A government shutdown that left hundreds of thousands of
people out of work for weeks in October is expected to also dent
fourth quarter growth.
Wholesale inventories in September were boosted by a sharp
increase in stocks of professional equipment and computers,
while dealers reduced stocks of autos in their dealerships.
Sales at wholesalers increased 0.6 percent, beating
economists' expectations.
At September's sales pace it would take 1.18 months to clear
shelves. The inventories/sales ratio was unchanged from August.