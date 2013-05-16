WASHINGTON May 16 The number of Americans filing
new claims for unemployment benefits climbed last week at the
fastest pace in six months, a worrisome sign for the economy
which has been hit by government austerity.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped by
32,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the Labor Department
said on Thursday. That was the biggest jump since November and
confounded analysts' expectations for a more modest increase.
Claims for the prior week were revised to show 5,000 more
applications received than previously reported.
A Labor Department analyst said no states had estimated
their data, and that there were no signs furloughs for
government employees played a significant role in last week's
increase in claims.
The U.S. economy has shown signs that growth slowed late in
the first quarter and in April as an austerity drive by the
federal government weighed on consumers and businesses.
Washington hiked taxes in January and initiated sweeping budget
cuts in March.
Data on jobless claims has been a relative bright spot in
the U.S. labor market, and analysts will be cautious over
reading too deeply into one week of dour data, which showed
claims at their highest since late March.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better gauge
of job market trends, remains near its lowest levels since the
start of the 2007-09 recession. Last week, the moving average
rose 1,250 to 339,250.
Many analysts have noted that a reticence by employers to
lay off workers has made an outsized contribution to recent
improvements in employment levels.
Last month, employers on net added 165,000 new jobs to their
payrolls while the unemployment rate dropped to a four-year low
at 7.5 percent.
The improvement in employment has contrasted sharply with
other data, including retail sales and manufacturing, that have
suggested a modest cooling in the economy at the end of the
first quarter that persisted early in the April-June period.
The claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits under regular state programs after an initial
week of aid dropped 4,000 to about 3 million in the week ended
May 4.