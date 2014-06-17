WASHINGTON, June 17 U.S. consumer prices
recorded their largest increase in more than a year in May as
costs for a range of goods and services rose, pointing to a
steady firming of inflation pressures.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.4 percent last month, with food prices posting
their biggest rise since August 2011.
The uptick in price pressures should comfort some Federal
Reserve officials who had worried that inflation was running too
low. Still, the main inflation gauge watched by the Fed
continues to run below the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target.
Fed officials start a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The
Fed is expected to further trim its monthly bond buying program,
but is not seen raising interest rates until mid-2015.
Last month's increase in consumer prices was the largest
since February 2013 and above economists' expectations for a 0.2
percent gain. It followed a 0.3 percent advance in April.
In the 12 months through May, consumer prices increased 2.1
percent, the biggest rise since October 2012. That came on top
of a 2.0 percent rise in April and was above economists'
expectations for a year-on-year increase of 2.0 percent.
Stripping out food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI
rose 0.3 percent, the largest increase since August 2011. It had
risen 0.2 percent in April. In the 12 months through May, the
core CPI increased 2.0 percent. That was the biggest gain since
February of last year and followed a 1.8 percent rise in April.
Economists had forecast the core CPI rising 0.2 percent from
April and 1.9 percent from a year-ago.
Food prices increased 0.5 percent in May, rising for a fifth
consecutive month. Prices for meat, dairy, fruit and vegetables
rose. Poultry and fish prices also increased as did the cost of
eggs.
Gasoline prices increased 0.7 percent. Prices for
electricity also rose after declining in the prior month.
The core CPI was lifted by a 0.3 percent rise in rent. There
were also increases in medical care costs, apparel, new cars
prices and airline fares.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)