WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. housing starts recorded
their biggest drop in almost three years in January, likely
weighed down by harsh weather, but the third month of declines
in permits pointed to some underlying weakness in the housing
market.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday groundbreaking
tumbled 16.0 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
880,000 units, the lowest level since September. The percentage
drop was the largest since February 2011.
Starts for December were revised up to a 1.05 million-unit
pace from the previously reported 999,000-unit rate.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to fall to
a 950,000-unit rate in January
Starts in the Midwest tumbled a record 67.7 percent,
suggesting unseasonably cold weather could have disrupted
activity. But at the same time groundbreaking in the Northeast
surged to the highest since August 2008.
Frigid temperatures have been blamed for the sharp slowdown
in hiring in December and January. They also chilled
manufacturing output last month and have been cited for the
unexpected drop in retail sales in January.
But not all of the weakness in data can be attributed to the
cold weather, amid evidence the economy was already losing
momentum towards the end of the fourth quarter.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the largest segment
of the market, fell 15.9 percent to a 573,000-unit pace in
January. That was the lowest level since August 2012. Starts for
the volatile multi-family homes segment dropped 16.3 percent to
a 307,000-unit rate.
Permits to build homes fell 5.4 percent in January, the
largest drop in since June, to a 937,000-unit pace. Permits for
single-family homes slipped 1.3 percent. Multifamily sector
permits declined 12.1 percent.